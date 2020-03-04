A MAN from Tilbury has been charged with an immigration offence in connection with the 39 bodies found in a lorry.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, of Hobart Road, was arrested earlier this week in connection with Essex Police's ongoing investigation into the death of 39 Vietnamese citizens on October 23 last year.

They were found in a lorry trailer in Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays.

Hanga is set to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court today.

His alleged offences are said to have taken place between May 1 2018 and October 24 2019.

As detectives continue their investigations, police continue to urge any Vietnamese nationals who may have entered the country illegally via Purfleet in October 2019 to assist them.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: "We believe that a number of other people travelled into the UK in a similar way to the 39 deceased throughout the month of October and we hope that these people would be able to help us.

"We understand that there may be concerned about coming forward and sharing their experiences, but we can assure you that your information and details will be treated in confidence."

Maurice Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, who was the driver of the lorry, has already admitted being part of a smuggling ring which tried to get a group of men, women and children into the UK illegally.

Gheorghe Nica, 43, of Mimosa Close, in Langdon Hills was detained at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday, January 29.

Nica was held under a European Arrest Warrant, which had been successfully applied for by Essex Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

He will appear at the Old Bailey, London, on March 16. He is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Anyone with information should call Rayleigh’s Major Crime Team on 101, or submit information, including videos and photos, through the public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119P15-PO1.