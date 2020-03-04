A MAN has died after an assault at a social club more than four months ago.

On Saturday, November 2, an altercation took place outside the Galleywood Social Club, Chelmsford, where a man was critically injured.

Sadly, on Sunday February 23, a man, who police can now provisionally name as 47-year-old George Donald, died in hospital.

Detective Inspector Greg Wood of the Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate said: "There were a significant number of people at Galleywood Social Club on Saturday November 2 and I am confident that some people know exactly what happened on that night.

"George will never be able to tell us what happened, and his family deserve to know how George died.

"I appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any information to contact us on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with any information should contact the Essex Major Crime team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk