IF you're reluctant to get your wallet out to buy a round, or if you can't stop spending, it might be all down to your name.

Online marketplace, OnBuy, conducted a survey of 3,000 peop,le to find out more about their spending habits and to discover which names were most common among the UK's biggest spenders and savers.

People named Matt and Emma were found to be the most frugal, while Karens and Joshuas were the biggest spenders.

Researchers compiled a top 10 of the most and least frugal names belonging to UK men and women using data on spending habits collected over a three year period.

Top 10 names belonging to the UK's biggest spenders

Women

1 Karen

2 Courtney

3 Stephanie

4 Maddie

5 April

6 Jessica

7 Mary

8 Georgia

9 Catherine

10 Amanda

Men

1 Joshua

2 Chris

3 Callum

4 Scott

5 Lewis

6 Luke

7 Jacob

8 Marcus

9 Philip

10 Andy

Top 10 most frugal names

Women

1 Emma

2 Katie

3 Julie

4 Alice

5 Zoe

6 Kelly

7 Lucy

8 Claire

9 Sarah

10 Amy

Men

1 Matthew

2 Jack

3 Sam

4 James

5 Simon

6 Edward

7 Connor

8 Paul

9 Ben

10 Liam