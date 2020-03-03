Batches of Revels chocolates have been urgently recalled due to fears they may contain small pieces of metal.

Mars Wrigley, who make the sweet treats, say the possible presence of metal in the chocolate is due to a mechanical breakdown, making the product unsafe for customers to eat.

Which batches are being recalled?

The batches of Revels being recalled are the 101g pouches, with a best before date of January 31, 2021.

The affected batch codes are 006C2SLO00 and 006D1SLO00.

Mars said these are the only batches that could pose a risk to customers and all other packs of Revels, along with its other product lines, are safe to eat.

In a statement, Mars said, “This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

What is the advice for customers?

Customers who have bought one of the affected pouches are advised not to eat the chocolates.

Instead, they should contact the Mars Wrigley Consumer Care team to arrange to return the product for a full refund. You can contact the team on 0800 952 0084, or via email at www.mars.co.uk/contactus

Alternatively, you can get in touch by post at Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd to arrange its return for a full reimbursement.

Affected packs of Revels should no longer be available to buy at any UK stores.