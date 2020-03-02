TWO crocodile skulls have been seized after they were purchased online.

The skulls had been placed on the auction website by a seller in China, through an internet investigation police were able to track down the purchasers to Southend and Waltham Abbey.

Siamese crocodiles are an endangered species, and Wildlife and Heritage officer PC Andy Long works in partnership with the National Wildlife Crime Unit to investigate and deal with the illegal trade of these items.

PC Andy Long said: "As a force we continue to tackle wildlife crime seriously.

"The illegal trade of endangered species is a global issue and threatens the viability of species in the wild."

The species are listed in the control of Trade in Endangered species Regulations as such imports and purchases without a certificate is an offence.

PC Long added: "These controls are in place to protect wild specimens from persecution."

Two men were both give a Community Resolution order in which they signed over the skulls to Essex Police and donated to the animal charity WWF.