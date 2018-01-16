A teen was run over and killed by a train which he had laid underneath, an inquest heard.

On September 21 2017, the body of William Tweed was found on the train tracks close to Ingatestone station by a train driver, Barry Gates, who approached him and examined his body.

Mr Gates had already been warned by the control room to approach Ingatestone with caution as there were reports of a body on the tracks.

He reported his discovery to his control room and the paramedics were called.

The paramedics pronounced him dead at 5:27pm.

He was identified as 15-year-old William Tweed from Heybridge Road in Ingatestone by his fingerprints.

A post-mortem into his death found he had died from severe chest injuries.

Following an investigation by BTP, CCTV footage showed William walking along the tracks and then he disappeared from sight.

Later footage showed his body lying on the track after a train had pulled away.

The court heard that William had perched himself underneath a stationary train which later ran over him and killed him after it pulled away.

No suicide note was found, and the police are not treating his death as suspicious.

With the evidence provided, Senior Coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray gave an open conclusion.

This means that she did not have enough evidence to prove that William's death was the result of a suicide or an accident.

Mrs Beasley-Murray said: "We will never quite know why he was on the railway that day and we will never know what was going through his mind.

"This was a young boy with a bright future ahead of him. Please pass on my condolences to his family."