A NEW initiative to improve the health of residents across Essex has launched.

For the first time, authorities countywide are set to work collaboratively on the Live Well Campaign, which is designed to promote public health with advice to suit the needs of residents.

To celebrate the launch of the Live Well Campaign's new website, residents are also being encouraged to take part in a number of #21 challenges - a nod to the fact it reportedly takes 21 days to break or create a new habit.

Mike Gogarty, Director of Public Health England, said: “The start of the year is a good time to think about our lifestyle choices.

"We can all benefit from making changes and 21 days is an achievable goal that may lead to longer term health improvements."

The first part of the campaign is #21situps21days which will run on social media for three weeks.

Those who take part will be in with the chance to win prizes including Fusion gym memberships, the latest Jamie Oliver cookbook or healthy food related goodies.

Peter Tattersley, councillor responsible for health and communities at Braintree Council, said: "We want residents to live well in healthy and resilient communities as good health impacts every single part of life.

"We are very proud of the public health work we are doing with our partners and all the local authorities in Essex, to encourage people to make small changes to their lifestyle.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver ways for our residents to lead healthy and happy lifestyles.”

Following the scheme is easy, just search @livewelllocal on Twitter or @Livewell Campaign on Facebook.

Visit www.livewellcampaign.co.uk.