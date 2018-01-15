Two teenagers will appear in court today in connection with the shooting of a man at a petrol station in Great Baddow.

John Pordage, 34, was shot in the chest outside the BP garage in Baddow Road, in August last year.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied murder when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court in October.

He admitted charges of handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice.

Saul Stanley, 18, also on trial, is accused of handling stolen goods, perverting the course of justice and four charges relating to prohibited firearms and ammunition.

He denies all the charges.

Mr Pordage, from Galleywood, was shot at 2am on August 5. He later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.