A 16-year-old girl from Chelmsford won a new car and motorbike after being picked at random during a nationwide competition.

Sophie Bills, from Chelmsford, was awarded the prizes at the Motorcycle Live show at the NEC arena.

Despite only being 16 and yet to even partake in a driving lesson, Sophie was named the lucky winner of the competition launched by motorcycle insurer Carole Nash and is now the proud owner of a Suzuki GSX-R125 motorbike and a Suzuki Ignis car worth £15,000.

Motorcycle riders Leon Haslam and Jonathan Rea from the Superbike World Championship joined Sophie for the presentation.

She will receive the vehicles later this month.