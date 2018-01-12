A heap of scrap cars were accidentally set alight by site workers in Chelmsford.
Firefighters rushed to the scene of the fire on Tileworks Lane, at around 10:27pm on January 10, reported that approximately 10 square metres of scrap cars, situated at the rear of an industrial unit, were alight.
Firefighters used a mechanical digger to separate the materials that were already alight to allow them to reach and extinguish the fire more easily.
The fire was extinguished by 0.23am on January 11.
Comments