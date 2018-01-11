A member of staff was held up at knifepoint during a robbery in a newsagents.

A man wearing a balaclava went into Meadgate Newsagents at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 10 and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

He made off with a three-figure sum of cash and cigarettes.

Police are now investigating this incident.

Detective Sergeant Dan Smith, from Chelmsford CID, said: “This was a frightening incident for the member of staff involved and it’s really important we find the person responsible.

“This is a busy residential part of Chelmsford and I think there will have been people in the area at the time.

“If you saw anything or have any information about this incident I need you call us.”

If you have any information about the incident please contact Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/4770/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.