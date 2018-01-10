The Bishop of Chelmsford was quizzed by pupils on his visit to Doddinghurst Church of England Junior School.

Stephen Cottrell was invited to the school yesterday to talk about his role and work.

He toured the whole school allowing time in every class for 7 to 11 year old children to ask him questions.

Stephen Cottrell said: “It was lovely to visit Doddinghurst School. The children were fantastic. They had many questions: did I like being a bishop (yes); what was the best bit? (telling people about the Christian faith and trying to make a difference in the world); were all those robes I wore hot? (also yes, though at least in a cold country church in winter I am the warmest person there).”

The Headteacher Jackie Avis added: “The children thoroughly enjoyed his visit and felt valued because of the time he gave to them, even remembering the two children he confirmed locally last year and were thrilled by this.”