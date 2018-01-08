A man has been jailed for two years and three months on his birthday after police found him with nearly six kilograms of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of cannabis resin and unprescribed tablets.

Danny Harvey, of Purbeck Court, Chelmsford, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on his 36th birthday today after previously pleading guilty on Thursday, December 21.

Shortly before 12pm on Friday, May 19, police were due to carry out warrants and two addresses linked to Harvey when they spotted him acting suspiciously in Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford.

He walked off with a bag, walked a loop of the estate and returned empty handed.

Police found the bag containing more than 5.8kilos of cannabis.

Police then searched a property in Dorset Avenue that Harvey frequented and his home, in which he was present, and found 90 grams of cannabis and five unprescribed tablets.

A search of Harvey’s phone contained conversations about drug dealing.

Investigating officer Dc Richard Newton said: “Police were on their way to carry out searches of properties linked to Harvey following concerns about drug dealing when we spotted him acting suspiciously.

“An eagle eyed member of the team then spotted the bag he was carrying hidden within woodland containing six blocks of cannabis.

"After looking at his phone, it is clear he was in possession of these drugs with intent to supply.

“Harvey had no choice but to admit the offences and will spend his birthday locked in a prison cell.”