Are you a Harry Potter mega fan? If so, we’ve got just the thing for you, the most magical quiz event of the year – You’re a Quizard.

If you know the name of Harry’s owl, the colour of unicorn blood and who created the Chamber of Secrets then this is the event for you.

Massive Themed Tours are bringing the Harry Potter quiz to Chelmsford. The event will run in over 50 locations in the UK and Ireland, stopping at Walkabout Chelmsford on February 5.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, entry will cost £3 per wizard. There is £80 to be won on the night.

You can pre-book a table for £6 which will cover two players entry and the remainder of your team can pay in cash on the night.

The event is for over 18’s only.