A wind warning issued by the Met Office will be in place across the east of England until 7pm tonight.

Forecasts say there will be a spell of strong and gusty winds, which is expected to move eastwards during the day.

The warning said: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible.

"There is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies.

"It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities exposed to these winds will be affected by spray and/or large waves."

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely with some gusts reaching 65 to 75 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west.

For information visit metoffice.gov.uk.