A spate of cars were vandalised in the Springfield area, with six reports of criminal damage in two days.

Chelmsford Community Policing Team is investigating each incident, which happened between December 21 and December 22.

The roads affected were Paddock Drive, Rubens Gate, Beardsley Drive, Rembrandt Grove and Foxglove Way.

Inspector Andy Sawyer, said: “In all these cases, windscreens were smashed, but no attempts appear to have been made to steal the vehicles.

“The damage appears to have been caused mindlessly and deliberately, and we’d encourage any residents who may have information about these incidents to get in touch with us, preferably via our email address below, the ‘Do It Online’ web page on the Essex Police website, or by calling 101.

“We also received a report that the window of a resident’s property had been smashed in Lupin Drive and are keeping an open mind as to whether this is connected to the other reports of criminal damage.”

Anyone with information, or who has concerns, is asked to contact Chelmsford CPT on chelmsfordcommunitypolicingteam@essex.pnn.police.uk, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.