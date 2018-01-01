A farm building, which contained a caravan and approximately 10 tonnes of hay, became engulfed in flames overnight.

Three fire engines rushed to the scene of the fire, on Roxwell Road in Writtle, which happened at around 10pm yesterday evening.

Firefighters worked with the farmer to remove as much hay from the building as possible.

This is done to stop the fire spreading which helps extinguish the fire quicker.

The fire was extinguished almost six hours later at 3:45am today.

Essex Fire Service say the cause of the fire is unknown.