A non-emergency ambulance request is to be dropped and replaced with an emergency one following the death of a woman who was made to wait five hours for an ambulance.

This comes after 81-year-old Jeanette Hawkins fell to the floor in agony on August 23 this year after contracting faecal peritonitis - meaning that her excrement had seeped into her blood stream and poisoned her.

The GP called her an ambulance and recommended that it take about an hour to arrive.

After waiting almost four hours, Jeanette’s daughter-in-law, Joanne Hawkins, called the ambulance again, stipulating that it was an emergency.

The ambulance arrived an extra hour later and the paramedics took Jeanette to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital where she died the following morning.

Following the incident, Jeanette’s son, Kim Hawkins, made a complaint to the Patient Advice and Liaison Service and on December 15 he received a visit from the East of England Ambulance Service Deputy Medical Director, Tom Davis, at his home in Stanford-le-Hope.

Currently, a GP has an option of calling an ambulance and making a recommended time of anywhere between one to four hours for a patient to be picked up.

However, because this is not treated as an emergency and the East of England Ambulance service is under immense pressure - reaching an average of 3,000 999 calls a day - these times are not always met.

But Mr Davis announced that the East of England Ambulance service intend to remove the option of one hour and make it an emergency.

He said: “One option we are looking at is to remove the ability to request a one-hour response.

"Instead we will be working with the GP/HCP to ensure they request an emergency response instead of a one-hour ‘urgent’ as this better manages the clinical need for this group of patients.”

Responding to this, Mr Hawkins said: “In my Mum’s case this would have been much better.

"But when your GP recommends an hour, you expect that still - not five.”

In a letter to Mr Hawkins, Mr Davis apologised on behalf of EEAST for causing “upset and distress” to him and his family.