A Conservative MP's chief of staff has claimed he was cleared of raping a woman in his boss's office after "crucial evidence" was disclosed just days before his trial.

Samuel Armstrong, 24, from Danbury, insisted he had consensual sex with the parliamentary worker, who is in her 20s, after a night drinking in the Houses of Parliament.

South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay's senior aide wiped tears from his eyes on Thursday after he was found not guilty of two counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of assault by penetration, after a two-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

"My whole life has been turned upside down. For a year I have not slept or eaten, and I was innocent," he said outside court.

"Were it not for the fact that crucial evidence was disclosed to my defence team just eight working days before trial, there could well have been yet another miscarriage of justice in this case."

His comments come after Scotland Yard announced a review of every one of its sex crime investigations, where a suspect has been charged, following the collapse of two other rape prosecutions in a week.

The CPS offered no evidence against both Liam Allan, 22, and Isaac Itiary after the late disclosure of evidence that could have assisted the defendants.

The detective in charge of both cases has been removed from active duty as the Metropolitan Police urgently review around 30 sex cases due to go to trial.

Armstrong and his lawyers refused to elaborate on what evidence he was referring to and a Met spokesman said: "We are content with the investigation and our disclosure work, which was conducted in liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"During the course of the trial there has been no adverse comment from the judge about the police investigation."

The court heard the complainant initially refused to give police access to her mobile phone and medical records.

In messages recovered from her phone, she said she had contacted a journalist just hours after the alleged attack to secure a "sympathetic" write-up, while her medical notes revealed details of a history of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

Armstrong has been suspended from his job since the allegations arose and he told jurors he regretted having sex in his boss's office.

Following the verdicts, Mr Mackinlay said on Twitter: "I am very pleased for Sam, a young man whose life has been destroyed over the past 14 months.

"Debate now needed over anonymity of those accused, especially in a week where actions of the authorities in such cases have been found wanting."

The Tory MP, who was not in Westminster on the night of the incident, previously told the court he and his aide were like "father and son".

Former grammar school boy Mr Armstrong joined Mr Mackinlay's permanent staff in April 2016 after graduating with a politics and history degree from Nottingham University.

On the evening of October 13, Mr Armstrong and the complainant drank in a bar on the parliamentary estate, watched Big Ben chime on its terrace and sipped wine in the leader's office in the Lords before going to Mr Mackinlay's office.

Prosecutors alleged Mr Armstrong "abused his position" once they were alone, before sexually assaulting her and raping her twice.

The woman was captured on CCTV running through the corridors of Westminster until she found a cleaner, who said she was "shaking and crying", holding on to him until police arrived.

Mr Armstrong, who was described by his barrister Sarah Forshaw QC as "earnest, a little geeky, awkward", said he felt like he had been "punched in the stomach" when he was arrested early on the morning of October 14.

Giving evidence, he told how he and the woman danced to jazz music, began kissing, then joked as they had consensual sex in his boss's office in the Norman Shaw building.

Ms Forshaw suggested the woman panicked and made the allegations after becoming distressed as she tried to leave the Palace of Westminster without a pass at around 2am - then was caught in the lie.

A CPS spokesman said: "The disclosure of evidence in this case was undertaken properly and in line with our legal obligations.

"We disclosed additional material to the defence on November 30 - only a day after the police officer in charge and the CPS had first examined it.

"The trial went ahead on December 11 and it was not suggested by the defence that there was no case for Samuel Armstrong to answer at the close of the prosecution case.

"The case was left for the jury to decide and we respect their decision."